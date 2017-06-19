Pratt & Whitney Expands PurePower Geared Turbofana Engine MRO Network
The Singapore Engine Center will become one of Pratt & Whitney's industry leading maintenance, repair and overhaul providers located around the world that deliver high quality maintenance support to GTF engine operators including Pratt & Whitney, MTU Aero Engines, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation and Lufthansa Technik. competitiveness and attractiveness as a location for aerospace MRO activities, and our strong partnership with OEMs such as Pratt & Whitney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|Zone3
|70
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC