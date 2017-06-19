Pelco launches professional VMS for SMB
CLOVIS, Calif.-With the introduction of VideoXpert Professional, Pelco by Schneider Electric is making it more convenient and economically practical to implement a professional Video Management System for small and medium business applications. "The introduction of VideoXpert Professional rounds out Pelco's offering of VMS solutions that meet customers' needs-from small/mid-size applications to large-scale fully integrated applications across multiple locations and geographies," Farmer told Security Systems News in an email response.
