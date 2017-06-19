Pelco launches professional VMS for SMB

Pelco launches professional VMS for SMB

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Security Systems News

CLOVIS, Calif.-With the introduction of VideoXpert Professional, Pelco by Schneider Electric is making it more convenient and economically practical to implement a professional Video Management System for small and medium business applications. "The introduction of VideoXpert Professional rounds out Pelco's offering of VMS solutions that meet customers' needs-from small/mid-size applications to large-scale fully integrated applications across multiple locations and geographies," Farmer told Security Systems News in an email response.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Systems News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) Jun 18 Zone3 70
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) May '17 Cordwainer Trout 156
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr '17 Redneck West Virg... 129
News Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev... Mar '17 Yes some White De... 1
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC