PARIS: Russian parts maker Technodinamika eyes Western supply chain

3 hrs ago Read more: Flight Global

As much as fixed-wing Russian commercial aircraft remain a novelty outside domestic and ex-Soviet markets, Russian aircraft systems and electronics seem even more scarce in Western aviation supply chains. One Moscow-based company is investing heavily to make a wide range of Russian-designed mechanical and electronic systems - from air-conditioning systems to fire suppression to landing gear - attractive alternatives to European and US rivals.

Chicago, IL

