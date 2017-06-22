Mayor Asks Private Prison Firm to Pay for Scabies Care
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is asking a private prison company to cover out-of-pocket costs for city employees affected by a scabies outbreak at a jail. CoreCivic, previously known as Corrections Corporation of America, operates the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility, where at least 52 inmates received treatment for scabies symptoms and at least 16 court workers contracted it.
