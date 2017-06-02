Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,475 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 28th total of 84,429 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,078 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

