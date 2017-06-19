It's All About The UX: UTC Aerospace Systems Expands Digital...
This suite of services is accessible through a new customizable, self-service portal-a one-stop shop for parts and service needs that will help keep planes in service by improving productivity and on-time delivery. To support the digital experience, UTC Aerospace Systems is also optimizing internal processes and using smart data to proactively manage MRO customer commitments.
