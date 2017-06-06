Investor Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action...
Khang & Khang LLP announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against United Technologies Corporation . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between April 21, 2015 and July 20, 2015, inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 11, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Gallatin
|52
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC