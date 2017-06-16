InvenSense (INVN) & Uni-Pixel (UNXL) Head to Head Survey

InvenSense and Uni-Pixel are both technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitabiliy and risk. InvenSense has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.