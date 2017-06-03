InvenSense Inc (INVN) Short Interest Update

InvenSense Inc saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,980,897 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the April 28th total of 14,221,662 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,234,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

