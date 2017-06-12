Inmate slain, two injured in suspecte...

Inmate slain, two injured in suspected gang violence in Goodwood prison

An inmate was killed and more than 13 others injured in suspected gang violence in Goodwood Prison last night, Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said. Regional Correctional Services commissioner Delekile Klaas, who was at the scene last night, said the fight broke out between the 26 and 28s prison gangs.

