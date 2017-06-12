Inmate slain, two injured in suspected gang violence in Goodwood prison
An inmate was killed and more than 13 others injured in suspected gang violence in Goodwood Prison last night, Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xako said. Regional Correctional Services commissioner Delekile Klaas, who was at the scene last night, said the fight broke out between the 26 and 28s prison gangs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 5
|Gallatin
|52
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC