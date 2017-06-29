Hunt With Honeywell, Keep Faith In General Electric, Say Goodbye To United Technologies
The stock performance of the industrial trio - Honeywell , General Electric , and United Technologies has diverged after the initial jump following the election of Donald Trump. While Honeywell and United Technologies have reached higher highs, GE has been in the red falling 13.9% year-to-date.
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
