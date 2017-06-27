Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $153,000 Stake in United Technologies Corporation
Hoertkorn Richard Charles maintained its position in United Technologies Corporation during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 1,365 shares of the conglomerate's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC