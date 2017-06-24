Head to Head Contrast: FLIR Systems
FLIR Systems and NAPCO Security Technologies are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitabiliy, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations. FLIR Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
