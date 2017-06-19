Gov't, NGOs to pump millions into juvenile reform

Claudeth Hamilton, director of juvenile services, Department of Correctional Services , shows some craft to Pearnel P. Charles Jr, minister of state, Ministry of National Security; Billy Heaven, CEO of CHASE Fund; Shawn Shepherd-Martin, director of rehabition of ; and Floyd Green, minister of state in the Ministry of Education, yesterday. The Ministry of National Security, in seeking to get juvenile offenders get back on the right side of the law, yesterday launched its We Transform Youth Empowerment and Reintegration programme.

