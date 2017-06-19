Gov't, NGOs to pump millions into juv...

Gov't, NGOs to pump millions into juvenile reform

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gleaner

Claudeth Hamilton, director of juvenile services, Department of Correctional Services , shows some craft to Pearnel P. Charles Jr, minister of state, Ministry of National Security; Billy Heaven, CEO of CHASE Fund; Shawn Shepherd-Martin, director of rehabition of ; and Floyd Green, minister of state in the Ministry of Education, yesterday. The Ministry of National Security, in seeking to get juvenile offenders get back on the right side of the law, yesterday launched its We Transform Youth Empowerment and Reintegration programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) Jun 18 Zone3 70
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) May '17 Cordwainer Trout 156
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr '17 Redneck West Virg... 129
News Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev... Mar '17 Yes some White De... 1
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC