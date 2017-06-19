Gov't, NGOs to pump millions into juvenile reform
Claudeth Hamilton, director of juvenile services, Department of Correctional Services , shows some craft to Pearnel P. Charles Jr, minister of state, Ministry of National Security; Billy Heaven, CEO of CHASE Fund; Shawn Shepherd-Martin, director of rehabition of ; and Floyd Green, minister of state in the Ministry of Education, yesterday. The Ministry of National Security, in seeking to get juvenile offenders get back on the right side of the law, yesterday launched its We Transform Youth Empowerment and Reintegration programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|Zone3
|70
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC