Gov. Deal: 2 escaped convicts captured in Tennessee after car chase
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal tweeted from his official account Thursday evening saying the two escaped fugitives have been apprehended in Tennessee. Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were captured in Christiana, TN, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said, per an Associated Press report.
