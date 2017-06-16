Daily Dividend Report: UTX, WPC, NFG, CPG, VET, TWO, EQR, O

United Technologies declared, effective July 5, 2017, a dividend of 70 cents per outstanding share of common stock, which represents a 6.1 percent increase over the prior quarter's dividend amount. The dividend will be payable September 10, 2017, to shareowners of record at the close of business August 18. W. P. Carey increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.00 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.00 per share.

