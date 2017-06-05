Correctional service officers train in mock prison riot
Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Senator Pearnel Charles Jr, and officers from the Department of Correctional Services recently participated in the West Virginia 2017 Mock Prison Riot, as part of the Government's move to improve safety in the local facilities. The state minister said that participation of the officers has equipped them with the knowledge to deal with any situation in the Jamaican prison system.
