Convergint acquires ISS

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.-Convergint Technologies, a global service-based systems integration company with headquarters based here, has acquired Miami-based Integrated Security Systems, making this the 10th company added to the Convergint family in the past 18 months. Dan Moceri, executive chairman and co-founder of Convergint Technologies, said that ISS has a significant presence in the commercial banking and utilities markets.

