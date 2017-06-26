.com | Insider claims collusion with ...

.com | Insider claims collusion with R378m prisons tender

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News24

Johannesburg - A whistleblower has made a series of explosive allegations against the Department of Correctional Services and the SA Security Solutions and Technologies group. Former Sasstec employee Ryan Bettridge alleges extensive collusion between DCS officials and Sasstec in the run up to the awarding of a R378 million tender for what is known as the Integrated Inmate Management System - a software solution to keep track of South Africa's 160 000 strong prison population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) May '17 Cordwainer Trout 156
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr '17 Redneck West Virg... 129
News Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev... Mar '17 Yes some White De... 1
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
News OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Fred 1
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,287 • Total comments across all topics: 282,035,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC