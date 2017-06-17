Checkpoint Systems launches industry's first wireless security system ...
Currently these devices must be attached to cables or fixed on stands in order to prevent shoplifting. With the new wireless security system, customers will be able to pick up one or more devices, leave the stands and walk to another display table to compare multiple devices, while the devices are fully protected by the security system.
