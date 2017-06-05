Bombardier says Korean Air to get revised engine on CSeries jets
Bombardier says Korean Air Lines will be the first customer to fly CSeries jets outfitted with Pratt & Whitney engines revised to address a durability issue. Pratt is rolling out fixes to the geared turbofan engine after a series of glitches since its commercial debut last year, including a problem with the combustor liner and a faulty oil seal; the United Technologies unit said last week it had added 300 professionals in the past year to hold suppliers accountable for producing parts on time to help with deliveries.
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Gallatin
|52
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
