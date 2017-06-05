Bombardier says Korean Air to get revised engine on CSeries jets

Bombardier says Korean Air Lines will be the first customer to fly CSeries jets outfitted with Pratt & Whitney engines revised to address a durability issue. Pratt is rolling out fixes to the geared turbofan engine after a series of glitches since its commercial debut last year, including a problem with the combustor liner and a faulty oil seal; the United Technologies unit said last week it had added 300 professionals in the past year to hold suppliers accountable for producing parts on time to help with deliveries.

