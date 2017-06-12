Armed robbers raid hospital
FIVE robbers pounced on Murambinda Mission Hospital in Buhera last Wednesday around midnight where they handcuffed two security guards, ransacked the administration office before escaping with cash, a vehicle, rifle and a Chubb safe. The hospital vehicle and the rifle were dumped at the nearby Marenga Business Centre and were recovered the next day.
