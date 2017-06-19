Arizona inmate death being investigat...

Arizona inmate death being investigated as homicide

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona inmate death being investigated as homicide Richard O. Slaughter was found unconscious at Red Rock Correctional Center in Eloy and later died. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sMxIA7 An Arizona prison inmate has died of injuries he suffered at a Red Rock prison facility on June 2, the state Department of Corrections said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) Sun Zone3 70
News Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07) May '17 Cordwainer Trout 156
News Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08) Apr '17 Redneck West Virg... 129
News Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev... Mar '17 Yes some White De... 1
News Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Jackson 12
News As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Go Blue Forever 8
News Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10) Sep '16 Tutina 32
See all Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,086 • Total comments across all topics: 281,891,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC