Arizona inmate death being investigated as homicide
Arizona inmate death being investigated as homicide Richard O. Slaughter was found unconscious at Red Rock Correctional Center in Eloy and later died. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sMxIA7 An Arizona prison inmate has died of injuries he suffered at a Red Rock prison facility on June 2, the state Department of Corrections said Monday.
