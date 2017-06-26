Analyzing Clean Diesel Technologies

Clean Diesel Technologies and Federal Signal Corporation are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitabiliy, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership. Clean Diesel Technologies has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.