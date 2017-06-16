3 Best Dividend Stocks in the Defense Sector to Buy Now
The defense sector has been very profitable for investors this year and will continue to be lucrative as annual defense spending is expected to grow 2.6% to $834.2 billion this year. That's why today our Money Morning gurus are giving you three of the best dividend stocks in the defense sector that will offer high quarterly dividend payments in addition to market-beating returns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Her mother
|60
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr '17
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC