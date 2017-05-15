View Press Release
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 21, 2015 and July 20, 2015 inclusive , are encouraged to contact the firm before In addition, we encourage you to contact Michael Goldberg or Brian Schall, of Goldberg Law PC, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at , to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at http://www.goldberglawpc.com/ , or by email at [email protected] .
