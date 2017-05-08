The Key Takeaways From United Technologies' Earnings

The stock continues to trade at a discount to its peers, but is it on track to complete its objectives in 2017? One of the advantages of owning a stock trading at a discount to its peers comes from the notion that all the company has to do is report an OK-looking set of results and investors are likely to reward it. In this context, I would argue that although United Technologies Corporation 's recent first-quarter results were good enough to satisfy investors, they contained a mix of positives and negatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.