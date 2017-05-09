SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Brink's Companya s Q2 2017 Earnings

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Brink's Company in a report released on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research . SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

