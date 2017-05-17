Shareholder Alert - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies...

Shareholder Alert - Bronstein, Gewirt...

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against United Technologies Corporation and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2017 / EIN News / -- NEW YORK, May 17, 2017 -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against United Technologies Corporation and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased United Technologies securities between April 21, 2015 and July 20, 2015, both dates inclusive . Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/utx .

