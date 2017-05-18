PurePower(R) PW800 Engine Accelerating Rapidly towards Entry into Service
PurePower PW800 jet engines have surpassed a remarkable 13,000 test hours, including over 6,000 hours on P&WC's Flying Test Bed and Gulfstream's G500 and G600 flight test aircraft Pratt & Whitney Canada revealed today that its PurePower PW800 engine is completing preparations for Entry into Service by the end of this year, ahead of schedule after achieving a number of recent milestones. This ground-breaking powerplant is the only new engine in its thrust class that's on the verge of entering service.
