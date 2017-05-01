Pratt & Whitney Canada Produces 100,0...

Pratt & Whitney Canada Produces 100,000th Engine: Demonstrates Continued Focus on Driving Innovation

Milestone is a testament to long-established commitment to investing in R&D - company ranks among top Canadian R&D investors Pratt & Whitney Canada celebrated the production of its 100,000th engine this month, as a testament to P&WC's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. .

