Pentair Sets a Breakup Blueprint

The $12.5 billion industrial company announced on Tuesday that it was splitting into two parts: one that provides fluid-processing and water-filtration technologies, and another that sells protective enclosures for electrical equipment, among other things. These aren't all perfect comparisons to Pentair, but the gist is that the company's valuation has lagged more focused peers The value proposition is clear: neither business has much to do with the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.