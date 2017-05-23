Mesa will be first Arizona city with private jail The Mesa City Council voted Monday to house misdemeanor offenders in a private jail in Florence. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2rbJYcD Mesa City Council voted Monday to enter into a three-year, $15 million contract with CoreCivic, previously known as Corrections Corporation of America, a private prison operator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.