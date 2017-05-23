MDJ Time Capsule: The Week of May 25
Pictured is a photograph, titled "Greek Island of Fun," from the Monday, May 19, 1997, Marietta Daily Journal showing Victoria Davis of Marietta and her nephew Mark Watts flying down the track on the Super Coaster at the eighth annual Marietta Greek Festival at the Cobb County Civic Center in Marietta.
