Lots of Industrial Breakup Talk, Little Action
Top executives from some of the biggest U.S. manufacturers descended on Florida this week for their annual spring confab, and the clear theme that's emerged after two days of presentations and Q&A is this: If you run a conglomerate, you better have a good reason for keeping it that way. Activist interest in U.S. industrial companies has soared, with a Bloomberg News analysis of S&P data finding that the number of campaigns in the sector had more than doubled from 2015.
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
