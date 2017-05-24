Lots of Industrial Breakup Talk, Little Action

Top executives from some of the biggest U.S. manufacturers descended on Florida this week for their annual spring confab, and the clear theme that's emerged after two days of presentations and Q&A is this: If you run a conglomerate, you better have a good reason for keeping it that way. Activist interest in U.S. industrial companies has soared, with a Bloomberg News analysis of S&P data finding that the number of campaigns in the sector had more than doubled from 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.