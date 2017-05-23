INVESTOR ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in United Technologies Corporation to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of United Technologies Corporation securities during the period between April 21, 2015 and July 20, 2015, inclusive . Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until July 11, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

