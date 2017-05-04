Honeywell: Better Together
The proposal to break up Honeywell into an aerospace group and a rump consisting of the rest is unlikely to raise the aggregate value of its parts. Its conglomerate valuation may inhibit temporary realization of value, but in the long run it probably underwrites a higher valuation of the whole.
