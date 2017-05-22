Female inmate in Ontario dies after being found unresponsive in cell
A spokesman with the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services says the woman was found by staff at the South West Detention Centre near Windsor, Ont., on Sunday. In a statement to The Canadian Press, Andrew Morrison says correctional staff performed first aid until an ambulance arrived.
