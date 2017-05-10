Federal Signal to acquire TBEI
Truck Bodies and Equipment International showcased some of its dump trucks at this year's NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis. Federal Signal Corporation announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Truck Bodies and Equipment International , a U.S. manufacturer of dump truck bodies and trailers, for $270 million, subject to post-closing adjustments.
