Federal Signal acquire Truck Bodies and Equipment International
The company says the deal price represents a multiple of 7.2X Truck Bodies' EBITDA for the twelve-month period ending March 31. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to margins and earnings per share, excluding transaction costs and before giving effect to anticipated synergies. Annual run-rate synergies are anticipated to be between $3-4M, phased in over three years.
Security Discussions
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
