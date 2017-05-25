Expo to explore public safety careers
Those interested in learning about what it's like to work in the police service, or as a firefighter, in corrections, or as a paramedic need not look any further than the Coliseum building at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition this Friday and Saturday. Thunder Bay's first annual Public Safety, Security and Health Recruitment Expo will bring together representatives from law enforcement, first response and corrections to answer questions and talk about careers in those fields.
