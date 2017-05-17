Equity Alert: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class...
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of United Technologies Corporation securities from April 21, 2015 through July 20, 2015, both dates inclusive . The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for United Technologies investors under the federal securities laws.
