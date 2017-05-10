Correctional - officers learn from training course
Senator Pearnel Charles Jr , minister of state in the Ministry of National Security; Jamie Russell from the United States Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs; and the five correctional officers from the Department of Correctional Services who participated in the West Virginia-based, mock prison riot 2017. Correctional officers from Jamaica's Department of Correctional Services joined their colleagues from other countries in a mock, prison riot training course that was held in West Virginia, USA, from April 30 to May 3. Five officers were engaged in correctional and law enforcement training and exposed to the latest technology used to manage and maintain order inside prisons.
