.com | Prisoner fights in court for fellow inmate with brain cancer
Tshwane - An inmate in a Tshwane prison has successfully taken the Department of Correctional Services to court for failing to consider a medical parole application of a fellow inmate who has a brain tumour and has become partially paralysed. Piet Kgwatedi Mokwena saw how the health of his fellow inmate in Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II prison, Mike Fikile Phahlamohlaka, deteriorated after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015, GroundUp reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Add your comments below
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|May 2
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC