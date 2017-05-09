.com | Prisoner fights in court for fellow inmate with brain cancer

Tshwane - An inmate in a Tshwane prison has successfully taken the Department of Correctional Services to court for failing to consider a medical parole application of a fellow inmate who has a brain tumour and has become partially paralysed. Piet Kgwatedi Mokwena saw how the health of his fellow inmate in Pretoria's Kgosi Mampuru II prison, Mike Fikile Phahlamohlaka, deteriorated after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015, GroundUp reports.

