.com | Judge Mabel Jansen resigns

Judge Mabel Jansen, who was facing a disciplinary process over comments she made about rape and race, has resigned with immediate effect, the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services announced on Thursday. Jansen has written to President Jacob Zuma and to Justice Minister Michael Masutha, informing them of her resignation with immediate effect, spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said in a statement.

