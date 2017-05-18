Colorado's For-Profit Prisons a Bad Bet, Says Ex-Employee Turned Author
After it was taken over by a private-prison operator in 1996, the Bent County Correctional Facility soon doubled its capacity - and then doubled it again, to more than 1400 inmates. Sue Binder's quarrel with the private prison giant Corrections Corporation of America began shortly after she started to work at one of CCA's cut-rate hoosegows in southeastern Colorado.
