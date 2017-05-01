Central Booking Correctional Officer Charged With Attack On...
A Central Booking correctional officer was indicted last week in an alleged physical attack on an inmate at Central Booking. Sgt. Chance Hellum, an employee of the state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, was indicted on April 25 on charges of second-degree assault and misconduct in office, prosecutors said Monday.
