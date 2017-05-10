CCL Industries Announces 1Q 2017 Results
CCL Industries Inc. reported 2017 first quarter results. Sales for the first quarter of 2017 increased 22.5% to $1,061.5 million, compared to $866.8 million for the first quarter of 2016, with 2.1% organic growth, 4.7% negative currency translation impact and 25.1% acquisition-related growth, primarily driven by the acquisition of Checkpoint Systems, Inc. on May 13, 2016, and Innovia on February 28, 2017.
