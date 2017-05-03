Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Corecivic Inc
's stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock.
Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female prison guard from Kingston charged with ... (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|156
|Mentally Ill Inmate Gets Nine Months in Solitary (Oct '08)
|Apr 24
|Redneck West Virg...
|129
|Halton Police Services Board set to discuss rev...
|Mar '17
|Yes some White De...
|1
|Woman seized by escapee ends suit | The Columbu... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Jackson
|12
|As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory ...
|Dec '16
|Go Blue Forever
|8
|Federal Inmates to be Housed at D. Ray James Pr... (Jan '10)
|Sep '16
|Tutina
|32
|OPP agrees to share its sweet new forensic gadg... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Fred
|1
