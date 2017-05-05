Brant MPP Dave Levac announces retirement in 2018

Brant-Brantford-Six Nations MPP Levac will retire from politics after a long career in public service - 2018 will mark his 45th year of service. Dave Levac has been the Member of Provincial Parliament for the riding of Brant since 1999 and before that was employed by the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board as an educator.

